Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

Published: Jun 16, 2022 at 08:57 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Dallas Cowboys organized team activities got a little too physical for a second year in a row.

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year violated non-contact rules, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

McCarthy and the Cowboys incurred similar penalties last year for OTA violations.

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus were docked a practice for violation of non-contact rules.

OTAs with live contact are barred by the collective bargaining agreement.

The Cowboys are done with their spring workouts and will return to work in July in their annual training camp pilgrimage to Oxnard, California.

