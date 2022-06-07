Around the NFL

Bears lose OTA practice session after violating CBA's live-contact rules

Published: Jun 07, 2022 at 01:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago Bears first-year coach Matt Eberflus got a slap on the wrist for his club violating rules during non-contact practices.

The Bears were docked Tuesday's OTA session for violating live-contact rules at a practice last month, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The NFL and NFLPA monitor offseason workouts to ensure non-contact practices remain as such.

Eberflus isn't the first coach -- and won't be the last -- to be docked a practice after a session got a little too rough. Just last year, former Jaguars first-year coach Urban Meyer was fined $100,000 and had a practice wiped out for violating the rules.

The Bears are finishing up their OTA workouts this week. Chicago will conduct mandatory minicamp next week to finish out their spring session.

