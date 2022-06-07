Bears lose OTA practice session after violating CBA's live-contact rules

Chicago Bears first-year coach Matt Eberflus got a slap on the wrist for his club violating rules during non-contact practices.
The Bears were docked Tuesday's OTA session for violating live-contact rules at a practice last month, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The NFL and NFLPA monitor offseason workouts to ensure non-contact practices remain as such.
Eberflus isn't the first coach -- and won't be the last -- to be docked a practice after a session got a little too rough. Just last year, former Jaguars first-year coach Urban Meyer was fined $100,000 and had a practice wiped out for violating the rules.
The Bears are finishing up their OTA workouts this week. Chicago will conduct mandatory minicamp next week to finish out their spring session.