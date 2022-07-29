NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 29

Lovie Smith's plan for Derek Stingley Jr. may come to fruition in time for the 2022 season.

The Houston Texans head coach told reporters Friday that Stingley (foot) should be ready for Week 1. The LSU product is recovering from a Lisfranc injury that limited his 2021 season to just three games.

Stingley's health was seemingly the only question about the 21-year-old coming into the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Texans were confident enough to select him with the No. 3 overall pick. A consensus All-American cornerback as a freshman, Stingley's college career was plagued with injuries the following two seasons. The rookie was limited for the extent of the Texans' offseason program.

On the night the Texans drafted Stingley, Smith told the rookie he plans on lining him up against every team's No. 1 wide receiver. In the early days of training camp, veteran CB Steven Nelson says Stingley's potential is "through the roof."