NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 29

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

Lovie Smith's plan for Derek Stingley Jr. may come to fruition in time for the 2022 season.

The Houston Texans head coach told reporters Friday that Stingley (foot) should be ready for Week 1. The LSU product is recovering from a Lisfranc injury that limited his 2021 season to just three games.

Stingley's health was seemingly the only question about the 21-year-old coming into the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Texans were confident enough to select him with the No. 3 overall pick. A consensus All-American cornerback as a freshman, Stingley's college career was plagued with injuries the following two seasons. The rookie was limited for the extent of the Texans' offseason program.

On the night the Texans drafted Stingley, Smith told the rookie he plans on lining him up against every team's No. 1 wide receiver. In the early days of training camp, veteran CB Steven Nelson says Stingley's potential is "through the roof."

Houston opens the season at home versus the Indianapolis Colts.

ROSTER MOVES

  • The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of defensive lineman Christian Ringo and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. The team released defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and tight end David Wells in a corresponding move.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of defensive tackle Caveon Patton and the release of defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of tight end Bug Howard.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced the signing of defensive back Shakur Brown.

INJURIES

  • Detroit Lions rookie running back Greg Bell (back/hip) and tight end Devin Funchess (groin) won't practice Friday, coach Dan Campbell said. The Lions coach also told reporters that the team will be "smart with" starting RB D'Andre Swift, monitoring his usage in camp to make sure he's healthy enough through the season.
  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will come off the non-football injury list on Friday, per coach Matt LaFleur.
  • New Orleans Saints tight and and part-time quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a ribs injury after getting hit during Thursday's practice, head coach Dennis Allen said. Hill is expected to miss some time due to the injury.
  • San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead suffered a knee sprain during practice and is expected to miss a few weeks, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
  • Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner is dealing with a quad injury. Coach Ron Rivera said they're "going to be careful" with the veteran's injury.

RETIREMENTS

  • Veteran defensive tackle Derek Wolfe has decided to retire from football after 10 years in the NFL, the Denver Broncos announced. Wolfe won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

