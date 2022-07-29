Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

After 11 NFL seasons, Ryan Kerrigan is officially retiring as a member of the Washington Commanders.
"While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away," Kerrigan said in a statement. "We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me."
The 2011 first-round pick proved his worth out of the gate in Washington. He famously scored a touchdown in his rookie debut, taking an Eli Manning interception to the house for the game-winning score in a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants.
The good times were only just starting for Kerrigan in Washington.
He earned four career Pro Bowls nods, the first coming in his second season.
An edge rusher with a relentless motor and playmaking acumen, Kerrigan collected 95.5 sacks during his decade with the club -- the most in team history -- including four seasons of 10-plus QB takedowns and a career-high 13.5 in 2014.
After 10 seasons in D.C., the 33-year-old Kerrigan signed a one-year deal with rival Philadelphia in 2021. He appeared in 16 games but earned just three tackles and had his first season without a sack.