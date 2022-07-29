Around the NFL

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

Published: Jul 29, 2022 at 01:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After 11 NFL seasons, Ryan Kerrigan is officially retiring as a member of the Washington Commanders.

"While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away," Kerrigan said in a statement. "We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me."

The 2011 first-round pick proved his worth out of the gate in Washington. He famously scored a touchdown in his rookie debut, taking an Eli Manning interception to the house for the game-winning score in a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants.

The good times were only just starting for Kerrigan in Washington.

He earned four career Pro Bowls nods, the first coming in his second season.

An edge rusher with a relentless motor and playmaking acumen, Kerrigan collected 95.5 sacks during his decade with the club -- the most in team history -- including four seasons of 10-plus QB takedowns and a career-high 13.5 in 2014.

After 10 seasons in D.C., the 33-year-old Kerrigan signed a one-year deal with rival Philadelphia in 2021. He appeared in 16 games but earned just three tackles and had his first season without a sack.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Steelers' Chase Claypool believes George Pickens will be NFL's 'best rookie receiver' in 2022

Steelers veteran wideout Chase Claypool believes second-round rookie George Pickens will be "the best rookie receiver in the NFL" in 2022. Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Veteran DL Derek Wolfe, Super Bowl 50 winner with Broncos, retires from NFL after 10 seasons

Derek Wolfe, whose presence on the defensive line was pivotal during the Denver Broncos' run of AFC dominance last decade, is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 29

Texans coach Lovie Smith told reporters Friday that he expects rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr., the draft's No. 3 overall pick, to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera expects Chase Young (ACL) to miss 'a little bit of time' to open 2022 season

Commanders edge rusher Chase Young started training camp on the PUP list following an ACL tear in November. Coach Ron Rivera doesn't expect the former Defensive Rookie of the Year to be ready to open the 2022 season.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Thursday's training camp practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I plan for this to be the golden year'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates his 29th birthday Friday and already has designs on making it his best year yet.

news

Matt Ryan pushing the tempo in Colts practices: 'You can't waste any time'

The praise out of Indianapolis for the new quarterback has been effusive all offseason, and the Colts are getting a firsthand look at how Matt Ryan can take their team to the next level.

news

Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL): 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'

While he's not 100%, Titans wide receiver Robert Woods said he's aiming to be on the field when Tennessee opens the season against the New York Jets.

news

Former Lions safety William White dies at 56 after battle with ALS

William White, an NFL veteran of 11 seasons who played with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Lions announced Thursday night.

news

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

news

Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW