Texans HC Lovie Smith's plan for Derek Stingley Jr.: 'Go up against every opponent's No. 1 receiver' 

In a mammoth rebuild of the franchise, Stingley stands as one of the most important building blocks going forward.

Questions aplenty came with the selection of Stingley, and not just that he was picked before Gardner. He was phenomenal as a freshman at LSU, but never showed that same form in his two seasons thereafter, which included him playing only three games during his 2021 junior campaign as he battled an injured left foot.

Perhaps the most symbolic statistical symbol of Stingley's college tenure was that he had six interceptions as a freshman and none as a sophomore or junior.

But Smith and Co. have a plan for him and high hopes. He'll presumably be lining up against the opposition's top wideout each week.

Nonetheless, the excitement and emotion conveyed by Smith and Stingley is an early sign of a promising pairing, one that might well be the first big step in transforming the Texans' defense into an impressive unit. Perhaps, indeed, it is the first step forward in good things ahead for Houston.

"Just welcome to our team," Smith said to Stingley. "We're pretty pumped that we're going to do a lot of good things, all right?"