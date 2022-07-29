Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Jamal Adams is on the mend again, but the Seahawks' star safety is doing his best not to miss any games in 2022.

Adams sustained a broken finger after it got stuck in a helmet during a recent practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Rapoport added that Adams is still expected to be practicing with a club and will wear a special cast for games.

If Adams needs to undergo surgery, which Rapoport noted is likely, the plan is for Adams to wait until after the 2022 season to have the operation.

The news continues what has been an injury-laden tenure in Seattle for Adams, who has yet to complete a full season with the Seahawks. The former All-Pro underwent season-ending shoulder surgery following Week 13 of last season, limiting his availability to 12 games in consecutive years.

When healthy, Adams is one of the most exciting safeties in the NFL. Known for his sure tackling and big-hit threat up the middle, the 26-year-old also has knack for rushing the quarterback, evidenced by the 9.5 sacks he produced during his debut season with the Seahawks in 2020.