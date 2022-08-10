NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping Jason Kelce will continue his ironman ways to start the 2022 season.
When asked Wednesday about Kelce's availability for Week 1, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to the veteran center's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful.
"I don't ever put a timetable on anybody, as you guys know, we're hopeful for him," Sirianni said. "And like I said, 122 games in a row has he played? If he's close, the track record says that he's going to be ready to go but I'll never put a timetable on anybody."
Kelce underwent an elbow procedure this week in what the team described as a "routine cleanout." The four-time All-Pro has long been the centerpiece of the Eagles' offensive line and is regarded as one of the top players at his position at 34 years old. Rookie Cam Jurgens has since gotten reps with the first-team offense in Kelce's place, and Sirianni is liking what he's seen from the second-round pick so far.
"I've seen him be like a sponge around Jason," Sirianni said. "Hey listen, there's only one Jason Kelce but there's times out that he's doing something and you're like, whoa, that kind of looked like Jason. Cam has done a nice job of picking everything up. Again, he's in Jason's here and trying to get as much information as he can."
Sirianni said Wednesday that he plans to play his starters for 1-2 series in the Eagles' preseason opener versus the Jets on Friday night. As for DeVonta Smith, who has been out with a groin injury, Sirianni said the second-year wideout will remain out of practice and is still considered day to day.
INJURIES
- WR C.J. Saunders (quad) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday.
- TE Ian Thomas (ribs) is expected to miss a week or two depending on the pain, per Rhule.
- RT La'el Collins has passed his physical and is now cleared to practice, the team announced. Collins has been on the non-football injury list since July 23.
- WR Jakeem Grant will miss the 2022 season after it was confirmed Wednesday that his Achilles was torn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Grant, who was placed on injured reserve by the team, suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice.
- WR Randall Cobb is not practicing due to a foot injury, per NFL Network's Bridget Condon.
- WR Russell Gage suffered an apparent leg injury during Wednesday's practice. Head coach Todd Bowles did not have an update on Gage's status after practice.
- C Robert Hainsey left practice with cramps, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hainsey currently is the Buccaneers' starting center following a serious training camp knee injury to Ryan Jensen.
- OG Trai Turner (quad) is progressing and the hope is for a return in 10 days or so, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Rivera added that he'd like Turner to get at least one series in during the preseason.
PRESEASON PARTICIPATION
- Coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that he plans to play his starters on Friday versus the Browns, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
