NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping Jason Kelce will continue his ironman ways to start the 2022 season.

When asked Wednesday about Kelce's availability for Week 1, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to the veteran center's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful.

"I don't ever put a timetable on anybody, as you guys know, we're hopeful for him," Sirianni said. "And like I said, 122 games in a row has he played? If he's close, the track record says that he's going to be ready to go but I'll never put a timetable on anybody."

Kelce underwent an elbow procedure this week in what the team described as a "routine cleanout." The four-time All-Pro has long been the centerpiece of the Eagles' offensive line and is regarded as one of the top players at his position at 34 years old. Rookie Cam Jurgens has since gotten reps with the first-team offense in Kelce's place, and Sirianni is liking what he's seen from the second-round pick so far.

"I've seen him be like a sponge around Jason," Sirianni said. "Hey listen, there's only one Jason Kelce but there's times out that he's doing something and you're like, whoa, that kind of looked like Jason. Cam has done a nice job of picking everything up. Again, he's in Jason's here and trying to get as much information as he can."