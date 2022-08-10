Around the NFL

Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns

Published: Aug 10, 2022 at 08:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns.

Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

"This week, I'm going to let the starters play, get their feet wet a little bit in this football game," Pederson said. "A couple series. Nothing too crazy, nothing too long, but want to get them the feel of the game and get them in there and get them working in game situations."

The Jags sat the bulk of their key players in the HOF Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. We'll get a much better look at the rebuilding plan this week, even if it's just for a couple of series.

By all accounts, Lawrence has looked great in Jags camp, showing a better mental grasp of the NFL game under the new staff. We'll get to see that progress firsthand Friday against the Browns.

Etienne will be one to watch Friday, given that we haven't seen the speedster in live action in nearly a year. The back brings a speed element the Jags' offense lacked last year, so he should have a significant role if he can remain healthy.

While many of the Jags' key players will see action Friday, including offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, Pederson noted that running back James Robinson will be held out. Jamal Agnew and Laviska Shenault Jr., who are nursing injuries, also won't suit up Friday.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith to start Seahawks' preseason opener; Pete Carroll says QB battle will 'take some time'

Geno Smith will get the first crack at winning the Seahawks' starting quarterback gig. The veteran will start Seattle's first preseason game Saturday against the Steelers.

news

Ravens RB Justice Hill 'a lot more confident' coming off season-ending Achilles injury

The Baltimore Ravens' running back room is finally getting healthy a year after the position was decimated by injuries, and RB Justice Hill is feeling "a lot more confident" about his abilities as he returns from his Achilles injury.

news

Bengals plan on moving Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' to exploit defenses in Year 2

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a stellar rookie season, and Cincinnati plans to keep the ball rolling by moving him all over the field in 2022.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Dan Campbell is the players' coach

The "Hard Knocks" fun began on Tuesday night with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell taking center stage. Brendan Walker recaps the season premier.

news

Saints' Taysom Hill on switch to TE: 'This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team'

Having long aspired to play quarterback, Taysom Hill changing to play as a tight end is not what the Saints' Swiss army knife was hoping for, but he's going full speed ahead in his latest task.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason

During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains league's decision to pursue one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday explained the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and weighed in on the findings of an independent investigation into integrity of the game violations committed by the Dolphins.

news

Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles

Cleveland receiver and second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE