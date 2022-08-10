Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns.

Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

"This week, I'm going to let the starters play, get their feet wet a little bit in this football game," Pederson said. "A couple series. Nothing too crazy, nothing too long, but want to get them the feel of the game and get them in there and get them working in game situations."

The Jags sat the bulk of their key players in the HOF Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. We'll get a much better look at the rebuilding plan this week, even if it's just for a couple of series.

By all accounts, Lawrence has looked great in Jags camp, showing a better mental grasp of the NFL game under the new staff. We'll get to see that progress firsthand Friday against the Browns.

Etienne will be one to watch Friday, given that we haven't seen the speedster in live action in nearly a year. The back brings a speed element the Jags' offense lacked last year, so he should have a significant role if he can remain healthy.