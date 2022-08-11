Around the NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

Aug 11, 2022
Despite reported struggles during training camp, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense won't work out the kinks in the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play tonight, per sources informed of the situation.

It's not a surprise when coaches sit key players for most, if not all, of the preseason action. Still, given the Patriots reported struggles in a new offense, with Matt Patricia running things, it's notable that Jones, et al. won't take any snaps tonight.

One reason behind the decision not to play starters is likely due to joint practices against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders in the next two weeks. Bill Belichick likely believes those joint practice reps will offer a better setting for Jones and the offense to work on their issues.

Get ready for plenty of rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback tonight in New England.

The Giants and Patriots kick off at 7 p.m. ET tonight live on NFL Network.

