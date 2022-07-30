Around the NFL

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Published: Jul 30, 2022 at 05:03 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Frank Clark and the Kansas City Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team.

But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid.

Clark spoke to the media on Saturday and recounted the nuts and bolts of that talk following last season. In short, Reid told Clark his play in 2021 wasn't up to snuff.

"It was flat out, 'I know the type of player you are. You know the type of player you are. You didn't show that this season,' flat out," Clark told reporters Saturday of Reid's message to him.

Clark started all 14 games he played last season, registering 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The sack total was Clark's lowest since his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. In three playoff games last season, he had a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery but zero sacks and only seven tackles.

The Chiefs brought Clark back this season also used a first-round pick on pass rusher George Karlaftis and just recently added Carlos Dunlap, who had 8.5 sacks last season with Seattle and has 96 in his career.

So Clark knew he'd have to change a few things in his lifestyle this offseason in order to return to the form that saw him as one of the biggest contributors for the Chiefs' Super Bowl run at the end of the 2019 season.

The biggest changes, Clark revealed, were cutting out red meat from his diet and eliminating alcohol.

"I stopped drinking liquor," he said. "Alcohol is a big factor in a lot of things as far as weight, that cut, it all is sugar. So at the end of the day, I stopped drinking liquor right after the season, honestly."

Clark had suffered chronic stomach issues, dating back to at least 2018, when he was a member of the Seahawks. When they flared up again this offseason, he figured out what the problem likely was.

"It was February (when) I was sick, having stomach problems and gastrointestinal problems," Clark said. "I haven't had any (issues) since I stopped drinking liquor, and it kind of started making more sense.

"As I'm going on, I'm training, I feel my body is responding to me. I'm able to get up. I'm able to work out all times of day, all times of night. It was a commitment I made."

That commitment also was spurred by a greater sense of responsibility for family. Clark was inspired to do better for himself as a way of sending the right message to his family, too. He said he knew he was drinking too much — and had been for years.

"I was drinking liquor to the point where, as a young kid coming into the league, it's normal coming out of college," he said. "I went to Michigan; I went to a big party school. I enjoyed it when I did it. It's fun, you know? After a game, times in between …

"At some point you've got to grow up. I've got three kids. I've got kids looking at me every day, my 6-year-old daughter looking at daddy to make the right decisions. I can't afford to be nowhere drunk, nowhere missing days, missing anything important. I've got too many important dates coming up in my life."

The Chiefs surely hope Clark's new health regimen pays off with a fruitful 2022 season.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys running backs: Ezekiel Elliott's 'gotta be our feature'

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a pivotal 2022 season in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledge the importance of Tony Pollard to their offense, but pointed out that Elliott needs to be the featured back.

news

Aaron Rodgers on his new-look WR group: 'I like the guys that we got'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be as concerned about his wide receivers as many Green Bay fans seem to be.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: QB Josh Allen willing to scuffle with Bills defense; Miles Sanders still Eagles' RB1

Is there anything to make out of Miles Sanders recent work with the second unit in Philadelphia? Just who is the fastest player on the Dolphins offense? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Buccaneers plan to look at internal replacements for injured center Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that the team plans to go to either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett to replace injured center Ryan Jensen.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney enjoying 'more open' offense under new coach Brian Daboll

It's early in training camp, but New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is already digging the new offense under coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more than last year's system.

news

DK Metcalf admits to bluffing Seahawks in negotiations before new deal struck

As the ink dried on his new contract extension, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was able to let the cat out of the bag: He bluffed his team in negotiations.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: Mason Rudolph has 'a great shot' at winning QB job

The assumption heading into Steelers training camp was Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett would battle for the starting quarterback job. But offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't ruling out Mason Rudolph from swiping the gig.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW