2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered an ankle injury and will not return against the Saints.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Steelers.
- Chicago Bears Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after being carted off the field in the first quarter. Jenkins fell to the ground on a run-blocking play and was tended to by the Bears training staff before being immobilized and taken off the field. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle) have both been ruled out against the Eagles.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out against the Jaguars. Defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong (knee) is questionable to return.
- Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is questionable to return against the Jets.
- New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been ruled out against the Lions after being evaluated for a concussion.