2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 18, 2022
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:

  • Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered an ankle injury and will not return against the Saints.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Steelers.
  • Chicago Bears Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after being carted off the field in the first quarter. Jenkins fell to the ground on a run-blocking play and was tended to by the Bears training staff before being immobilized and taken off the field. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle) have both been ruled out against the Eagles.
  • Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out against the Jaguars. Defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong (knee) is questionable to return.
  • Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is questionable to return against the Jets.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been ruled out against the Lions after being evaluated for a concussion.

news

Falcons DC Dean Peas transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for the team's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed against Saturday night why Buffalo is a front runner in the AFC thanks to a four-touchdown, 304-yard passing performance in a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful to play, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 15 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles, REFORM Alliance provide incredible experience for kids impacted by criminal justice system

The Philadelphia Eagles partnered with REFORM Alliance to host 35 Philadelphia-area kids impacted by the criminal justice system for their "Eagle for a Day" event. Michael Baca spoke with REFORM co-chair Michael Rubin and Eagles' Jordan Mailata about the impactful experience.

