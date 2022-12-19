Around the NFL

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 09:10 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

No, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football. It actually was a ridiculously entertaining and close weekend.

Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. According to NFL Research, both of those marks are tied for the most in a single week in NFL history.

We've got one game left Monday night between Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Baker Mayfield's Rams to break the tie.

The Vikings, Jaguars and Bengals all overcame deficits of at least 17 points to win in Week 15, the first time in NFL history that three teams overcame 17-plus point deficits to win in the same week. Minnesota's 33-point comeback was the largest in NFL history.

It started Thursday with the 49ers fending off a Seahawks comeback behind seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Saturday brought a historic Vikings comeback from down 33-0 at halftime to beat the Colts, 39-36, in OT, while Buffalo overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Miami on the final play.

Then Sunday brought more ludicrous endings:

You're up, Rams and Packers.

