Bills QB Josh Allen won't need elbow surgery, on track for full recovery by 2023 season

The injury wasn't as significant as the UCL sprain that sidelined Allen for four games during his rookie season, and he somehow didn't miss a start in 2022. But the combination of soreness and the brace bothered Allen and impacted his mechanics, making it difficult to execute certain throws the way he was accustomated to and disrupting the rhythm of one of the NFL's most prolific offenses.

Allen told reporters last month that doctors' initial prognosis "wasn't too optimistic about me playing" for two to four weeks and he received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help the healing process. Eventually, Allen shed the brace and appeared to regain his fastball down the stretch.

The extent of the injury, originally reported as a UCL sprain, was worse than most knew. But as long as Allen avoided reinjury, which he has to this point, doctors always believed he could avoid surgery and heal up during the offseason.