Around the NFL

Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Published: Jan 25, 2023 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The context surrounding the pull quote from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't nearly as nefarious as the notion he was firing a heater at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking Tuesday, two days after his club was dismantled 27-10 by the Bengals, Beane was asked what stood as out as the difference in how their rosters are constructed. The GM pointed out that Cincy is taking advantage of having quarterback Joe Burrow and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase on rookie deals.

"They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract," Beane said of Cincinnati, via the Bills' official team website. "And they had some lean years and without getting too much into their build, I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase. I would love to have him, but you got to go through some lean years to do that. They were able to get Burrow at one, and I don't remember where Chase was drafted, but it was pretty high."

If the word "suck" doesn't escape Beane's mouth, this quote probably goes mostly unnoticed. But it does provide the opportunity to discuss how striking when players are on their rookie deals has become a diving standard in the NFL.

The Bengals drafted Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020. The QB then tore his ACL in Week 11 of his rookie campaign, leading to Cincy "sucking" (4-11-1) enough to earn the No. 5 pick and snag Chase. The Bengals have done a stellar job surrounding their young core with talented players on both sides of the ball. Beane is correct in noting the Bengals are benefitting from Burrow and Chase being on rookie deals. Good teams take advantage of those circumstances.

His own club couldn't take advantage of a similar situation while Josh Allen was on his rookie deal. In 2018 -- his second year -- Beane performed draft leapfrog to snag Allen No. 7 overall. But as the QB was learning, Buffalo struggled out of the gate. The Bills had the No. 9 overall pick in 2019 after a 6-10 record. Beane selected Ed Oliver in that spot. The DT is a good player and has had some solid moments, but you wouldn't call him a game-wrecking force -- particularly after Sunday's struggles against Cincy.

The Bills went to the playoffs twice when Allen was on a rookie contract and have gone twice since he signed his long-term extension. In neither scenario could they get over the hump and into the Super Bowl. After shelling out big money the past couple of seasons, Beane now must figure out how to maneuver the cap to ensure his Lombardi window remains open while keeping his future flexibility.

"We'll be creative, we'll do things," Beane said of his cap maneuvers. "We may have to rework a few contracts. It's not that we're not going to do that. But I also don't want to, in two years, be a hundred million over the cap, like we've seen teams have to do."

The Bengals will soon have to pony up for Burrow, who's eligible for an extension this offseason, and Chase the following year. But in the meantime, they've been to one Super Bowl and will play for a chance to go to another one if Cincy can win on the road against Kansas City.

Related Content

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on defending 49ers' YAC demons: 'Key to victory for us is tackling'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is well aware of the San Francisco 49ers' proclivity for getting yards after the catch, and he's emphasizing tackling ahead of the NFC Championship Game to prepare for it.

news

NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2022 season

Finalists for eight of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane has no issue with Stefon Diggs' frustrations after loss: 'He wants to win'

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was clearly upset in the aftermath of the Bills' 27-10 Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has no qualms with the fire he saw from Diggs.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke 'would love' to bring back TE Evan Engram

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season in Jacksonville, calling it "the best year of my life" and is hoping to remain a Jaguar. With Engram set for free agency, general manager Trent Baalke said Tuesday the feeling is mutual.

news

Niners DE Charles Omenihu arrested on charge of misdemeanor domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

Everything you need to know about the 12th annual "NFL Honors" award show, airing live on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

news

Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with Cowboys: 'Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here'

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is hoping to return to Dallas for his eighth season with the club coming off his worst season statistically.

news

Patriots expected to hire Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator

New England Patriots are expected to hire Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on future: 'If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't ready to talk about his future on his recent "Let's Go!" podcast.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE