Cardinals rule out QB Colt McCoy (concussion) for Week 16; Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Christmas night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy is officially ruled out for Sunday's game and remains in concussion protocol. David Blough is line to back up McSorley.

McCoy, who was in the starting lineup after Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending knee injury, suffered a concussion early in the third quarter of the Cards' Week 15 loss in Denver.

McSorley took over, finishing 7-of-15 passing for 95 yards and two interceptions. The Cards' QB3 has attempted just 39 passes since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by Baltimore. He's completed 18 of those attempts for 256 yards and one TD with three INTs.