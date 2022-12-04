Around the NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 04, 2022
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:

  • Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (ankle) is questionable to return against the Steelers.
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out against the Broncos after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter. Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) has also been ruled out for the rest of the game. Tight end Isaiah Likely (right shoulder) and offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (foot) are both questionable to return.
  • Chicago Bears tight end Trevon Wesco (leg) is questionable to return against the Packers.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell is questionable to return with a hand injury against the Texans.
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Ravens.
  • Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard is questionable to return with an elbow injury against the Jets.
  • New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is questionable to return against Washington.
  • New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (knee) and cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle) are both questionable to return against Minnesota.
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder) and linebacker Shaun Bradley (hamstring) are both questionable to return against the Titans.
  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, who was slow to get up after scoring a touchdown against the Eagles in the first half, was later ruled out. Linebacker David Long (hamstring) was also ruled out. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) is questionable to return.
  • Washington Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) has been ruled out against the Giants.

