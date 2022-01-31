Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

For the first time since the 2018 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are not preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

What once seemed to be a likely outcome is now merely a dream for the Chiefs, who watched their 21-3 lead melt away in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After a red-hot start that included three touchdowns on their first three possessions, Kansas City mustered only a field goal for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held to 55 passing yards in the second half and overtime after racking up 220 on his first 18 completions.

Mahomes' decline in the game is likely what Chiefs fans will remember most, with his final throw -- an interception that gave Cincinnati a chance to win the conference title with just a field goal -- lingering as the image of the end to Kansas City's pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy. Still, as Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, no one is about to cast Mahomes aside because of one bad throw.

"I think he was one half away from going to his third Super Bowl in a row, and that's pretty impressive," Reid said of Mahomes when asked about his quarterback's season. "You've been around this a long time as a lot of us have, and that's pretty impressive. Most of these teams that are getting this far have good quarterbacks, that's just how it works. We're fortunate to have him. There's nobody looking at Pat Mahomes cross-eyed from our side and I would anticipate our fans feel the same way."