Dolphins, Texans open to deal on QB Deshaun Watson as trade deadline looms

With the trade deadline just a few days away, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have been in contact recently, and both sides are open to a deal centered around Deshaun Watson prior to Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET, sources say.

It has essentially been this way for several weeks. A potential Watson deal remains one of the more complicated in recent memory, which may explain why it has lingered unfinished for months.

While there is some urgency on all sides to get a deal done, it has to be the right deal for all for it to happen. Any deal would likely include three first-round picks as part of the compensation.

Owner Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio have stayed in constant communication throughout the process, and sources say ownership has given Caserio full support to handle the situation in whatever way he views is in the best interests of the Texans organization.

If he is traded, Watson should be immediately eligible. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league does not have the necessary information to place Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list, and that should remain the case for the foreseeable future. Watson is currently facing 22 pending civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, along with an additional criminal investigation. He has maintained his innocence and not been charged with a crime. His legal situation remains unresolved.

Watson also has a no-trade clause, and he has only waived it for the Dolphins, his preferred location. Coach Brian Flores has been supportive of his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Last week, the Panthers pulled out of any trade talks, with the high price tag and inability to sit down and get to know Watson as a person among the reasons. They could revisit this offseason if he's not traded on Tuesday.

Essentially, it's the Dolphins or no one right now.

It has been a long road for the Texans, with Caserio dealing with Watson's unhappiness immediately upon taking the job and his trade request shortly thereafter. A long road for McNair, with his organization firmly in the spotlight for reasons not having to do with winning football games.

While at a Founder's Day event in conjunction with the Texans' charities, McNair said Caserio and coach David Culley have "made the very best" of the situation and that he has been pleased with how they've worked through it.

After months of buildup, Tuesday's deadline provides the biggest date yet for the long-anticipated deal.

