NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 1: Aaron Rodgers sits at No. 1 

Kupp had the season of all seasons for a wide receiver in 2021. He captured the receiving triple crown in the regular season before being named the game MVP in the Rams' victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. With his historic season and a contract extension in the rearview, Kupp's focus has been on improving this offseason. "The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster than you were the year before, and then all the stuff you can do cognitively to be able to slow the game down. ... It's not about what the paper says at the end of the day, it's what the film says," Kupp told Rich Eisen last week. "And I want to go look at film and say I was a better football player than I was in 2021." If he's better on film, it's not outlandish to think his stat line could equal what we saw last season (145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards, 16 receiving TDs). Scary, isn't it?