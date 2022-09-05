2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs

Ceiling: 11.4

Floor: 6.7

FanDuel over/under: 9.5





I wrote about this in my win-share leaders article, but it bears repeating: Joe Burrow’s ability to overcome pressure -- and his ability to be efficient on the next play after being pressured -- is the best in my 20-season sample, and it's not close. His passer rating on the play after getting pressured was 99.1 last season; in my sample, the average figure for playoff QBs in this scenario is 60.4. The fact that he was coming off a season-ending ACL injury makes that doubly impressive. As for this season, he does forecast to be under pressure less frequently (assuming his upgraded offensive line stays relatively healthy), pushing his fantasy projection to QB8.