2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

DRAFTED: Round 1, Pick 24 | Tulsa





Dallas' offensive line just isn't what it used to be, especially with left tackle Tyron Smith now out until at least December. This puts the spotlight squarely on the team's talented -- but extremely raw -- first-round pick out of Tulsa. The initial plan for this season was to ease the 21-year-old into the pro game at left guard, with the long-term intention of grooming him as the left tackle of the future. But in the wake of Tyron Smith's avulsion fracture, the rookie could be forced to man the LT spot in Year 1. The Cowboys might sign Jason Peters, but at age 40, the veteran tackle isn't the Pro Bowl rock he used to be. Long story short: Tyler Smith will at least be starting at guard and very well could spend significant time protecting Dak Prescott's blind side. As a "handsy" pass protector with a propensity to grab and hold, the rookie will need to quickly refine his technique while learning on the job. Although offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could attempt to assist his rookie blocker by sliding extra pass protection to his side, Smith will eventually need to hold his own in one-on-one situations to enable Prescott to take full advantage of the weapons at his disposal.