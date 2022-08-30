Bills CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) to start season on reserve/PUP list

The Bills' pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy will begin without a key defender.

Tre'Davious White will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced.

White spent all of the preseason on the PUP list while working his way back from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving of last year. He's not quite ready to take the field, though, and the Bills will give him the first month of the season to get right before considering activating him.

Buffalo owned the top pass defense in the NFL last season, allowing just 163 yards through the air per game. Even more impressive is the fact the Bills maintained this production even after losing White in late November.