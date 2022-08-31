Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Jason Peters' wait has earned him a visit with a contender.

The 40-year-old is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Peters started 15 games at left tackle for the Chicago Bears last season, joining the team in the middle of August and stepping in to fill the void left by Teven Jenkins' injury. Peters played well, but as a veteran fill-in, he didn't stay in Chicago beyond 2021.

Peters said in July he was content with remaining a free agent until a "good team or a playoff team" with a need for offensive line help was willing to give him a call. It seems Dallas has done just that.

The Cowboys are in need of some immediate help following an injury to left tackle Tyron Smith that is expected to keep him out for most of the 2022 regular season. Dallas spent a first-round pick on Tulsa lineman Tyler Smith in the 2022 draft and planned on playing him at left guard next to Tyron Smith, but the latter's injury means the rookie will likely replace him at left tackle to start the season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said as much Tuesday.

Peters could join the Cowboys as a depth addition capable of stepping in and providing reliable protection for Dak Prescott. He might also have a few tips for Tyler Smith if he doesn't take the field next to him.