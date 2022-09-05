Around the NFL

Former Bears, Eagles OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Published: Sep 05, 2022
Get Jason Peters a 10-gallon hat. His trip to Dallas made him the newest Cowboy.

Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport added that Peters will start out on Dallas' practice squad as he works his way into the lineup.

The 40-year-old veteran met with the Cowboys on Friday, clearing the way for Dallas to sign him. It was an addition made out of necessity following a serious injury to left tackle Tyron Smith that will likely keep him out until December, if not longer.

Peters' signing is the culmination of an extended wait for the two-time first-team All-Pro, who was content with keeping to himself while contending NFL teams sorted out their rosters. He found an opportunity as a result of an unfortunate occurrence, but it is nevertheless a chance to play in 2022.

Peters just might not play right away. Rookie Tyler Smith is expected to replace Tyron Smith at left tackle to start the season, and Peters would ideally slot in behind him while also preparing mentally and physically for the year.

Peters started 15 games at left tackle for the Chicago Bears last season after signing with the club in the middle of August. He's joining the Cowboys more than two weeks later this time around, but unlike last season, he won't be expected to start right away.

Instead, he'll provide depth in case of emergency and allow the Cowboys to consider moving Smith back to guard -- where they intended to play him in 2022 -- and replacing the rookie with Peters at left tackle.

