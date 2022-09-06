Around the NFL

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'locked in' despite contract situation lingering

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 07:31 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As we gear up for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Lamar Jackson's soft deadline for contract talks swiftly approaches.

Following Monday's practice, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there were no developments with Jackson's contract but underscored that the situation isn't distracting the former MVP quarterback.

"I don't have any updates," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "My interactions with Lamar have been all football. He's been focused and locked in on that, 100 percent, from a football standpoint."

Jackson said last month he set Week 1 as the cutoff point for contract talks. Given that he's negotiating his own deal, not wanting to continue discussions during the season makes sense. Of course, with preparation for Week 1 already underway, the deadline could as easily have been last week.

The star quarterback has insisted all offseason that the contract situation wouldn't affect his preparation for the season or his play. Harbaugh was asked Monday if there has ever been any discussion that Jackson could hold out without a new deal.

"No," Harbaugh said. "Lamar has said he's focused on the season, he's under contract and he's going to have the best season he can have. He's hopeful to get a new contract and we're hopeful to get him a new contract. All the rest of it is business. There is nothing other than coming to something that is mutually agreeable."

At this stage, it appears Jackson is comfortable playing under the final year of his rookie deal -- which pays him $23.02 million -- before this rodeo begins anew in the offseason when the Ravens' game of tag could start in earnest with the star signal-caller.

