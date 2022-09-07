Around the NFL

Jets QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson (knee) out until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers

Published: Sep 07, 2022 at 11:41 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Flacco, New York's backup, will play instead of starter Zach Wilson, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered during the preseason.

Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed Wednesday that Flacco will start against Baltimore, but also that Wilson won't be available for New York's first three games. The earliest the second-year QB can return is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Saleh said Wilson will not go on injured reserve because he wants the signal-caller to practice the next few weeks.

"This week, he's going to be off to the side with the trainers," Saleh explained, "and we'll slowly -- part of his rehab schedule -- start implementing him back into practice over the next couple of weeks."

Wilson underwent knee surgery on Aug. 16 after suffering a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in New York's first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles; the Jets QB was scrambling on New York's second drive of the game and went down with a non-contact injury. He didn't see the field for the rest of the preseason, resting and rehabbing in hopes of starting Gang Green's Week 1 game. Now, it turns out, Wilson won't be available for the whole of September.

"He looks fantastic, he still looks good, he feels good. You guys are going to get a chance to talk to him. You guys will see he's not walking with a limp or anything," Saleh added of Wilson. "But just gathering all the information and talking to their doctors along with ours, we're just going to end it until Pittsburgh."

It's a setback for the former No. 2 overall pick, who missed four games due to injury in his rookie season, but an opportunity for Flacco, the 37-year-old veteran, to lead a talented albeit green roster into his 14th NFL season.

In a storyline no one expected in 2022, the now-journeyman Flacco will open up the campaign against the Ravens, his former team with whom he spent the first 11 seasons of his career and won a Super Bowl. The Ravens ultimately replaced Flacco, the greatest QB in franchise history, with his Week 1 opponent, Lamar Jackson, who is on his way to becoming Baltimore's best-ever signal-caller. It will be a matchup of unwilling mentor and mentee at MetLife Stadium.

For the Jets, Flacco should be a steady if unexciting presence under center. In two seasons with New York, Flacco has made seven appearances, including five starts, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards, nine TD passes and three interceptions. In his one preseason appearance this year, the veteran went 7-of-12 for 76 yards and an ugly pick-six.

With an surprisingly deep crop of talent at his disposal -- receivers Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios, running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter and tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah -- Flacco could find success early and get New York's offense on the right flight path against three AFC North opponents (Baltimore, at Cleveland, Cincinnati). But the veteran's presence under center has to be disappointing for a Jets organization and a fan base hoping to finally take off with Wilson in 2022.

Related Content

news

WR Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement after 12-year career in NFL

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday via Instagram.

news

Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year, $53.6 million extension through 2026 season

Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year extension through the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. Knox, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery

J.C. Jackson's status for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders was already dubious after having surgery on his ankle only a couple weeks ago. And it looks like the tight turnaround is not going to work out for the cornerback.

news

Giants WR Darius Slayton takes pay cut to remain in New York

Darius Slayton took a pay cut to remain with the New York Giants. The receiver dropped his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum ($965,000), NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo confirmed Wednesday.

news

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: 'I'm already one of the top corners' in NFL

Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson heads into the 2022 campaign searching to turn heads. "I'm already one of the top corners," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

news

Cowboys believe returner KaVontae Turpin can have 'Devin Hester effect'

Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel lamented this week that KaVontae Turpin showed his dynamic return ability before the club could spring him on unsuspecting opponents in the regular season.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I know I'm healthy. Everybody else will just get to see' Thursday vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (soft-tissue injury) declared himself fully healthy ahead of Thursday's season-opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) ready to play Week 1, not fretting contract situation

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller says he has overcome his hamstring injury and is ready to go Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- regardless of his contract situation.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Lions will be 'team that can -- and will'

Brendan Walker recaps the season finale of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Raiders' Josh McDaniels on facing Chargers' Joey Bosa-Khalil Mack duo: 'No shortcuts around this one'

In his debut as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels has the unenviable task of being the first to game plan against the Chargers' new daunting duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack .

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE