Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury

Published: Dec 12, 2022 at 08:26 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field.

Murray scrambled and went down following a 3-yard run on the third play from scrimmage in the game. He was initially designated as questionable to return, but the scene was grim and he was ruled out soon after.

Surrounded by teammates, Murray was transported off the field and could be seen with tears in his eyes before covering his head with a towel. He was replaced by Colt McCoy.

A two-time Pro Bowler in his fourth season, Murray missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury and missed three a year ago with an ankle ailment. In both instances, he finished the games he was injured in before missing time.

The 25-year-old, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and signed a lucrative extension this year, has completed 258 of 389 passes for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions with 415 yards rushing and three more scores.

