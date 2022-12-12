Around the NFL

Falcons' Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder becoming starter 'performance-based' decision; Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Desmond Ridder season is upon us.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday that the Atlanta Falcons will start the third-round rookie coming out of the bye this Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints.

"We're going to make a switch at quarterback," Smith said. "Desmond Ridder will be the starter... It's a performance-based decision. ... We talked last time about getting over the hump in some of these close games and where we try to push the offense. We feel like it's the best decision with where he's at the team's at as we prepare to go down to New Orleans."

Smith underscoring Marcus Mariota's benching as performance-based is notable because the former starter is also dealing with a knee injury. Smith added that Mariota is getting the knee checked out, and the club anticipates him going on injured reserve.

The club recently signed backup Logan Woodside off the Titans' practice squad.

Mariota struggled to find consistency and open up the passing game. The hope is the rookie can jumpstart the operation.

Ridder impressed during the preseason, displaying good pocket movement and stellar accuracy. But now the competition ratchets up.

At 5-8, the Falcons still have a shot at the postseason in a struggling NFC South. It's all on the rookie to spearhead a strong finish and show he can be the future under center in ATL.

Related Content

news

Cowboys signing former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

It took 11 months, but T.Y. Hilton is back in the NFL for a chance to pursue a title. The veteran receiver is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz activated off IR, to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup

Carson Wentz's stay on injured reserve is complete. Washington on Monday activated the quarterback, who will serve as the backup to Taylor Heinicke.

news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Close victory over one-win Texans 'will serve us more' than blowouts

Following a close win against the last-place Texans, the Cowboys decided to play up the positive side of the test, insisting it would steel them for a postseason run.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers improve to 5-8, 'ride behind' interim coach Steve Wilks with chance to reach postseason

Steve Wilks has the Panthers poised to make noise down the stretch. Carolina bludgeoned the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24, on Sunday to earn their first road win in more than a year.

news

J.K. Dobbins' return jumpstarts Ravens' rushing attack in win over Steelers

That's the J.K. Dobbins we remember. The Ravens running back returned to the lineup Sunday against rival Pittsburgh and gashed the Steelers defense, scampering for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 16-14 victory.

news

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins offense 'not up to our standard' in loss to Chargers: 'Very disappointing'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa authored the worst game of his career in Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the Chargers, unable to find the mark and getting outdueled by Justin Herbert.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh following loss to Bills: 'We're going to see these guys again'

After coming up short against the Bills in a 20-12 loss, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is confident his team will make the playoff push necessary to potentially set up a third showdown against Buffalo.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson suffers concussion in second half of loss to Chiefs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not return to Sunday's 34-28 loss the Chiefs after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says WR Deebo Samuel likely suffered high ankle sprain vs. Bucs

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes it's most likely a high ankle sprain for Samuel.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.

