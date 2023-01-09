Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing 

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has fired four coaches from his staff, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the team announced Monday.
In addition to Downing's dismissal, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier were let go.
"I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee," Vrabel said in a statement. "Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff."
