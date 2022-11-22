Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18.

Vrabel added that Downing's status could change pending the legal process and a decision from the NFL on any possible discipline.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 a.m. local time driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed. A THP trooper conducted a traffic stop with Downing and observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from inside his vehicle. Downing was then placed under arrest and booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail.