Dennis Allen expects to return as Saints head coach for 2023 season

The Saints suffered their first losing season since 2016 under Allen's watch. A cavalcade of mismanaged games, poor performances, and lackluster development had many Saints fans calling for Allen's job.

But the New Orleans brass never really felt close to making a change.

Despite Sunday's dismal season-ender, losing to the Panthers on a last-second field goal despite Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold throwing for 43 total yards, New Orleans finished the season winning three of its final four games.

The Saints also missed a host of players due to injury, including Michael Thomas (14 games), Jarvis Landry (eight games), Marshon Lattimore (11 games), and Marcus Maye (seven games), among others. The Saints had 75 different players play in a game this season, the ninth-most in the NFL.

The Saints enter the offseason with question marks at quarterback. Andy Dalton had an up-and-down campaign starting 14 games after taking over for Jameis Winston. Dalton wasn't the leading cause of the Saints' offensive ills, but he's not a signal-caller who will raise all boats. Dalton is slated to be a free agent. Winston has one year left on his contract.

Then there is the future of Thomas, who has played just three games in the past two seasons and could be gone without a reworked contract.

Allen indicated there had been no decisions made on Thomas' future, the future of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, or anyone else on the staff.

The Saints made moves in 2022 as if they believed they were on the brink of a deep postseason run in their first season without Sean Payton. This includes trading a 2023 first-round pick (No. 10 overall) to move up in last year's draft.

Allen reiterated that belief heading into 2023, noting that 7-10 isn't good enough, but believes the club is close to a quick turnaround.