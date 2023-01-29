2023 NFL Draft

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 02:19 PM
NFL.com wire report

DALLAS -- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dallas.

It was unclear whether he had been released from the detention center. An attempt by The Associated Press to reach someone at the detention center was unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football's most dominant program.

The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bennett was one of four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, finishing fourth in voting behind USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

The quarterback is a notable prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

