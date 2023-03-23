2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Ohio State pro day 

3) Panthers doing their homework. Stroud began his pro day experience by meeting with the Carolina Panthers, owners of the No. 1 overall pick, on Tuesday night. The Panthers sent a large contingent to Columbus to watch Stroud perform, including owner David Tepper, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer.

One of the first attendees to interact with Stroud following his stellar throwing session was, perhaps unsurprisingly, Reich. Whether their presence is a sign of things to come remains to be seen, but they're certainly doing their due diligence on this quarterback class.

Stroud was grateful for their efforts to get to know him.

"I appreciate them coming out and spending time with me. It definitely meant a lot," Stroud said during his post-workout NFL+ interview. "Definitely had a great conversation. Didn't talk Xs and Os, just really talked about not only just who I was as a person, but my faith and some of the things I want to do with working with (non-profit organization) REFORM Alliance, some of the things I'm doing off the field that I want to continue to do to help other people, to inspire others. That's one of my biggest goals.

"So, I mean, they're really on board with everything. We'll see what happens. It's not in my control. I can just let God do his thing and do what I do on the field."

Stroud is a premier talent who also operates with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. It might date back to his high school days, during which Stroud rose from an overlooked prospect to one of the nation's top recruits in little more than a calendar year. More recently, Stroud has faced questions related to his mobility, which many see as an underutilized part of his game.

Stroud spoke about it at the combine, promising to show evaluators he was capable of creating opportunities with his legs. A good portion of his Wednesday script included throws on the run, another example of Stroud facing a challenge head-on. He wasn't perfect, but he was certainly good enough to alleviate any concerns about his game.

"That was like you're watching a professional golfer on a driving range just hitting every ball exactly how you want to hit it," NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during live coverage of the pro day on NFL+. "It looks so smooth and easy and natural. Now, there are maybe two throws he'd like to have back out of 55. He did everything he needed to do. He was outstanding at the combine. He backed it up today with an outstanding pro day."

4) A contrast in OTs. Stroud and Smith-Njigba weren't the only Ohio State players who had scouts' attention on Wednesday. A pair of Buckeyes offensive tackles are headed toward bright NFL futures, too.

Brooks ranks Paris Johnson Jr. (6-foot-6, 316 pounds at the combine) as the top tackle in the class, while former Ohio State teammate Dawand Jones is one of the biggest prospects we've ever seen at 6-8, 374 pounds (combine measurements). They have contrasting physical frames, with Johnson appearing leaner and moving more like a tight end than an offensive lineman. Jones, meanwhile, is massive, but surprisingly athletic for his size, possessing a devastating amount of power that's visible on film.

Johnson showed off his attributes on Wednesday, moving fluidly throughout drills and displaying a penchant for violence at the point of attack, shouting while blasting bags and shields. By the time he was finished, the center of Johnson's shirt was soaked with sweat, and he left the field wearing a satisfied expression.