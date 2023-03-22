QB C.J. Stroud visited with Panthers ahead of Ohio State's pro day

It's no surprise the Panthers would meet with the OSU signal-caller.

Stroud is one of the top prospects in line to be the potential No. 1 overall pick, along with the likes of Alabama's Bryce Young, wild-card Anthony Richardson of Florida, and Will Levis of Kentucky, the top four rated QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carolina acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in part to control the draft process. Everything atop the board now flows through the Panthers.

Since the acquisition, the club's brass has said it would be thorough with its selection. Meeting with Stroud multiple times is simply part of that process as they delve into who will be their next quarterback.

The Panthers sent a hoard of personnel people and coaches to the Ohio State pro day, including coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, and could have as many as 10 representatives at the Buckeye's session.