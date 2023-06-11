Around the NFL

RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'

Published: Jun 10, 2023 at 09:24 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home with the Buffalo Bills, and the veteran running back said this week his singular focus is to play a part in the Bills' journey to win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2023.

"The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship and do everything I can to make that happen," Murray said Friday, via The Buffalo News.

The Bills entered the 2022 season as most analysts' Super Bowl favorites, but fell short in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row under head coach Sean McDermott.

While five postseason appearances in six years still puts them among the top teams in recent years, Bills players have been open about their desire to break through and win a Super Bowl, a milestone that has eluded the franchise thus far.

Related Links

2023 will mark another year where the team is expected to compete for an AFC East division crown and possibly make a deep playoff run, and Murray said that chance to join a Super-Bowl contending squad was the "first and foremost" reason for signing with the Bills.

"A team has just been there year in and year out, and I think it's just a long season," Murray said. "I think you want to be playing your best ball late in the season. I know we have that mentality and that's what we want to be doing this year."

For his part, Murray will hope to play a key role in Buffalo's revamped running back unit that will feature multiple new faces. The Bills' go-to rusher, Devin Singletary, joined the Texans in the offseason, meaning James Cooks (507 yards) and Josh Allen (762) are the only returning players who had more than 100 total rushing yards.

Murray had 703 rushing yards and five TDs in 12 games after being signed by the Broncos mid-season, and in the past has hit the 1,000 rushing yard mark once in 2015, when he started all 16 games. And now, having signed a one-year deal in May to join the Bills, he's excited for the opportunity to play competitive football in the state where he grew up.

"I'm happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base" Murray said Friday, via The Buffalo News. "Happy to be back in New York. I'll say that again. It means everything to me. As a kid, I grew up just down the road."

Along with Cook, Murray is expected to compete for snaps with Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris, who were both signed this offseason, and Murray said with the way the group has already been making each other better, he's feeling even more positive about the team's chances at a first Lombardi Trophy come the fall.

"We've got a great group of running backs," Murray said. "We have a great locker room, all in all. It's been great here to get to know everybody. (We've) been getting better, been working out, training (and) been on the field now some. Just growing and learning and continuing to improve, that's the goal."

Related Content

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL's first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne feels he 'didn't give the team my best effort' in 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to the media Friday and took personal responsibility for his lackluster 2022 season, saying that he "didn't give the team my best effort," but feels like he's seeing growth from himself and his teammates after the rough season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says it's time to move on heading into the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More