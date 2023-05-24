Bills QB Josh Allen entering 2023: 'I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo'

"Just understanding our window, and I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play," Allen said Tuesday. "I'm not saying that I haven't done that in the past, but there's always new ways that I can find to get better and not being complacent with what I'm doing on the field, understanding that there's a lot of plays that we left out there. And, statistically, you look at it, we were a top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn't good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn't fun, you know?"