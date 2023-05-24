Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen entering 2023: 'I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo'

Published: May 24, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Kevin Patra

The past three seasons, the Buffalo Bills have been among the Super Bowl contenders but came up short every time.

Following a conference finals trip in 2020, Buffalo has been ushered out of the postseason in the Divisional Round each of the past two seasons.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting antsy, thinking the Bills might be blowing their shot at obtaining that elusive Lombardi Trophy.

"Just understanding our window, and I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play," Allen said Tuesday. "I'm not saying that I haven't done that in the past, but there's always new ways that I can find to get better and not being complacent with what I'm doing on the field, understanding that there's a lot of plays that we left out there. And, statistically, you look at it, we were a top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn't good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn't fun, you know?"

The Bills famously lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the Jim Kelly era and haven't returned to the big game since.

"I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo," Allen said, "and I just don't want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team."

To that end, coach Sean McDermott said he's seen a more focused Allen this offseason following last year's dismal postseason performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I've seen a different Josh this offseason," McDermott said, "not that it was bad before, but he's got a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination, which is good."

In a rough AFC East, which appears to be the best division in football, the Bills will need Allen to play at an MVP level to remain title contenders and win a fourth straight division crown.

