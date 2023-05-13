Around the NFL

Bills rookie TE Dalton Kincaid happy to take the field after dealing with a back injury

Published: May 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Buffalo Bills first-round pick Dalton Kincaid hopes to start his NFL career on the right foot as 23 teams kicked off their rookie minicamps on Friday.

The Bills rookie tight end took the football field and discussed how his first practice went.

"I feel good," Kincaid said, via The Buffalo News. "Definitely rusty in terms of not being able to do as much as I wanted to the last couple months. But I felt really good out there. More than anything, it was just a lot of fun being out there and running around the field and playing football again."

Related Links

Kincaid did not participate in football workouts or the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine testing drills in Indianapolis due to a back injury he suffered in December. The former Utah prospect had 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.

"I haven't practiced in six months really, so being out there in that environment was a little different," he said. "I was a little rusty but the rust hopefully will come off pretty soon and it will get a little bit easier."

Bills GM Brandon Beane moved up in the draft to select Kincaid at No. 25 overall. Kincaid was the only tight end selected in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Buffalo will host its OTAs in two weeks, with veterans expected to get some reps with the rookies. Kincaid is looking forward to it when that happens.

"I think it's really important in terms of learning the plays and getting your feet under yourself," Kincaid said. "Being a rookie is not going to be easy in terms of getting out there and hitting the ground running. This gives you some preparation for that."

At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Kincaid will be paired with veteran TE Dawson Knox as Buffalo looks to improve its red zone offense to help QB Josh Allen in 2023.

Related Content

news

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle on trying out at long snapper for Steelers: 'Let's go do it. It's not a joke'

Nick Boyle isn't just swapping sides in a bitter rivalry. He's switching positions, too.

The former Ravens tight end is trying out as a long snapper at the Steelers' three-day rookie minicamp this weekend.

news

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Week 8 highlights 2023 rookie matchups

Following the release of the 2023 schedule, there are multiple rookie showdowns to look forward to, per NFL Research.

news

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson excited with place in Arthur Smith's offense: 'He uses me everywhere'

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is excited with his place in Atlanta's offense, saying at rookie minicamp that head coach Arthur Smith is using him "everywhere."

news

DC Steve Wilks aims to build on success of 49ers defense, excited for Javon Kinlaw, Drake Jackson

49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is settling in with his new squad and hopes to build on the success of the club's defense. Wilks spoke with media on Friday and shared some of the players he is excited for, including Javon Kinlaw and Drake Jackson.

news

Vikings trading pass rusher Za'Darius Smith to Browns

The Browns are acquiring Za'Darius Smith via trade with the Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich: No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young made 'great impression' in first practice

It's only been one day, but Bryce Young has already left a strong first impression on the Carolina Panthers.

news

Josh Harris group enters into purchase agreement with Snyders to buy Commanders franchise

The partnership led by Josh Harris has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder to buy the franchise, the two sides announced on Friday.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray (ACL) 'a long way away, but we don't play for a long time'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that quarterback Kyler Murray is improving from his knee injury, but remains far off in his return.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (knee) hopes to be '100 percent' by start of season

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson discussed his recovery from a torn patellar tendon on Thursday with NFL.com.

news

Tom Brady working toward acquiring minority stake in Raiders

Tom Brady is working toward a deal to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More