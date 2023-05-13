Bills rookie TE Dalton Kincaid happy to take the field after dealing with a back injury

Kincaid did not participate in football workouts or the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine testing drills in Indianapolis due to a back injury he suffered in December. The former Utah prospect had 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.

"I haven't practiced in six months really, so being out there in that environment was a little different," he said. "I was a little rusty but the rust hopefully will come off pretty soon and it will get a little bit easier."

Bills GM Brandon Beane moved up in the draft to select Kincaid at No. 25 overall. Kincaid was the only tight end selected in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Buffalo will host its OTAs in two weeks, with veterans expected to get some reps with the rookies. Kincaid is looking forward to it when that happens.

"I think it's really important in terms of learning the plays and getting your feet under yourself," Kincaid said. "Being a rookie is not going to be easy in terms of getting out there and hitting the ground running. This gives you some preparation for that."