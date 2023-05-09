2023 NFL season: 32 teams, 32 people to root for

A 2022 sixth-round pick, "Rodrigo" became an overnight star during HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, and went on to enjoy a great rookie season on the field. He totaled 87 tackles (eight for loss), three QB hits and a sack in 16 games with 15 starts. As a sixth-round draft pick myself, I know the young linebacker will have to prove himself every year; though he played well in 2022, nothing is promised for 2023. With the Lions re-signing Alex Anzalone in free agency and drafting Jack Campbell in the Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, I'm rooting for Rodriguez to beat the odds once again, earning a spot as a starter and making a big jump in Year 2.