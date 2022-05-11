Mike McCarthy set to return to Lambeau Field in Cowboys-Packers game in Week 10 on FOX 

One of the NFL's most storied rivalries and two of the game's most celebrated quarterbacks will be featured in a Week 10 clash on FOX.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay and Dallas boast two of the most successful franchises in NFL history, as the Packers have won 13 NFL titles (four Super Bowls and nine NFL championships), while the Cowboys have won five Super Bowls in eight appearances.
The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL.com.
- Where: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wis.
- When: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13
- How to watch: FOX
Two NFC heavyweights will rekindle their longstanding interconference rivalry coming off seasons that saw both squads win division titles, but fall short in the playoffs. A rivalry that includes eight playoff meetings, among them the famed “Ice Bowl,” will offer the added intrigue of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau to coach against his former team for the first time. Dallas will offer its usual parade of star players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, looking to match up with two-time reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will lead a new-look Packers offense into what promises to be a hugely important matchup come Week 10, pitting two squads with Super Bowl aspirations. Green Bay has won the last three games between the teams, but the Cowboys' last victory in the rivalry -- on Oct. 16, 2016 -- was the last time the teams squared off at Lambeau.