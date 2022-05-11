Mike McCarthy set to return to Lambeau Field in Cowboys-Packers game in Week 10 on FOX 

Where : Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wis.

When: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13

How to watch: FOX





Two NFC heavyweights will rekindle their longstanding interconference rivalry coming off seasons that saw both squads win division titles, but fall short in the playoffs. A rivalry that includes eight playoff meetings, among them the famed “Ice Bowl,” will offer the added intrigue of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau to coach against his former team for the first time. Dallas will offer its usual parade of star players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, looking to match up with two-time reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will lead a new-look Packers offense into what promises to be a hugely important matchup come Week 10, pitting two squads with Super Bowl aspirations. Green Bay has won the last three games between the teams, but the Cowboys' last victory in the rivalry -- on Oct. 16, 2016 -- was the last time the teams squared off at Lambeau.