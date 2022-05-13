2022 NFL Christmas tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas?

The Green Bay Packers play at the Miami Dolphins.

The Denver Broncos play at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the Arizona Cardinals.

When are the NFL games on Christmas?

Sunday, Dec. 25, which is Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

How to watch the NFL's Christmas tripleheader?

Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins on FOX (1 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams on CBS/Nickelodeon (4:30 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Arizona Cardinals on NBC (8:20 p.m. ET)

When are the NFL games during the rest of Christmas week?

Thursday, Dec. 22: 1 game.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 11 games.

Monday, Dec. 26: 1 game.

What is the NFL's history on Christmas?

There have been 24 Christmas Day games in NFL history, including the playoffs.

Who played on Christmas in 2021?