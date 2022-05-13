Around the NFL

2022 NFL Christmas tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

Published: May 12, 2022
There will be three marquee NFL games for fans to unwrap on Christmas Day during the 2022 regular season, in what will be the first Christmas tripleheader in league history. The the three games will include four playoff teams from the 2021 season, each of the past two Super Bowl champions and a trio of intriguing quarterback matchups.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's games and the NFL's history on Christmas Day:

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas?

  • The Green Bay Packers play at the Miami Dolphins.
  • The Denver Broncos play at the Los Angeles Rams.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the Arizona Cardinals.

When are the NFL games on Christmas?

Sunday, Dec. 25, which is Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

How to watch the NFL's Christmas tripleheader?

  • Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins on FOX (1 p.m. ET)
  • Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams on CBS/Nickelodeon (4:30 p.m. ET)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Arizona Cardinals on NBC (8:20 p.m. ET)

When are the NFL games during the rest of Christmas week?

  • Thursday, Dec. 22: 1 game.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24: 11 games.
  • Monday, Dec. 26: 1 game.

What is the NFL's history on Christmas?

There have been 24 Christmas Day games in NFL history, including the playoffs.

Who played on Christmas in 2021?

Last year, the Packers defeated the Browns, 24-22, and the Colts defeated the Cardinals, 22-16.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.
  • When: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25
  • How to watch: FOX


Other than Santa Claus, there are few who can boast as impressive numbers as Aaron Rodgers on Christmas. The two-time reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player is 2-0 in Dec. 25 games and has thrown eight combined touchdowns -- his five against the Bears in 2011 are a Christmas record and his three last year versus the Browns are tied for second. Rodgers will match up against Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for the first time. With the new-look Miami offense overflowing with standouts such as Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki and Chase Edmonds, this could be a high-scoring affair.


Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
  • Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
  • When: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25
  • How to watch: CBS, Nickelodeon


No stranger to playing on holidays, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead his Rams into the franchise's first Christmas contest. The reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams are aiming for a repeat, but will clash with a revamped Broncos squad led by Russell Wilson that has grand expectations of its own. Wilson and new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will oppose each for the first time following 10 seasons as teammates with the Seahawks who won Super Bowl XLVIII together.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • Where: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.
  • When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25
  • How to watch: NBC


A 45-year-old Tom Brady will lead his Bucs into the desert night against a 25-year-old Kyler Murray and his Cards in a first-time meeting for the ages. Murray, who played the Buccaneers once before when Jameis Winston was at the helm, is set for his second Christmas game in as many years. For Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, this will be the first Christmas game of his illustrious career. It's not just all about the QBs, either, as a collection of stellar wide receivers will take center stage: the Buccaneers' Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and the Cardinals' Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.


For more information on game tickets for the 2022 NFL season, clickhere.

