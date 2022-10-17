Texans part ways with executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby

The Houston Texans used the bye week to officially shake up their front office.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, per sources informed of the situation.

Garafolo added that Easterby had not been intimately involved in key team decisions for a while.

ESPN first reported the news.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to comment on the news when talking with reporters on Monday.

"For me right now, that's really a question for ownership," Smith said. "Maybe that's maybe for the organization to talk about later on."

Easterby joined the Texans in 2019 after spending time with the New England Patriots in various roles, including chaplain and character coach. In the move to Houston, Easterby expanded his reach into other areas of the football operation. His approach rubbed many the wrong way and was the subject of a Sports Illustrated in-depth report in Dec. 2020.