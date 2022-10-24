Around the NFL

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 06:33 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Mac is back.

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Jones was questionable coming into Monday, but had been pining to play for some time, Giardi previously reported.

Jones, taken at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, was injured in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and it was initially unclear if surgery would be required.

In Jones' absence, veteran Brian Hoyer originally took on the starting role, but he too was lost to injury when he was concussed in a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Thereafter, rookie Bailey Zappe took over under center and quarterbacked the Pats to consecutive victories.

Jones' remedied ankle has essentially broken "Zappe Fever," as the 2021 first-rounder will return to the starting lineup and replace the 2022 fourth-rounder.

Though three starts with Jones, the Patriots were 1-2 to start the season with the Alabama product having tallied 786 yards passing, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Bears (2-4) and Patriots (3-3) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson to miss rest of season after rupturing patellar tendon; WR Mike Williams (ankle) out multiple weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

news

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall (ACL), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to miss remainder of 2022 season

A Monday MRI confirmed Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee

The Seahawks received good news on DK Metcalf's injury knee Monday. Head coach Pete Carroll said on the radio that Metcalf won't need surgery for his patellar tendon injury.

news

NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'

The Seattle Seahawks claimed first place in the NFC West following their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Pete Carroll described his team's reaction once finding out postgame.

news

Uncharted territory: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers guiding struggling offenses on sub-.500 teams

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers usually headline winner columns on Mondays. Not so much in 2022. Brady's Bucs (3-4) and Rodgers' Packers (3-4) both lost in Week 7 to fall below .500.

news

Steve Wilks: Hard to pull P.J. Walker out of Panthers' starting QB job after upset win over Buccaneers

A week after a feeble offensive performance, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker helped guide Carolina to a stunning 21-3 victory over the Buccaneers. Could the backup now keep the starting job?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE