QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

Jones, taken at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, was injured in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and it was initially unclear if surgery would be required.

In Jones' absence, veteran Brian Hoyer originally took on the starting role, but he too was lost to injury when he was concussed in a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Thereafter, rookie Bailey Zappe took over under center and quarterbacked the Pats to consecutive victories.

Jones' remedied ankle has essentially broken "Zappe Fever," as the 2021 first-rounder will return to the starting lineup and replace the 2022 fourth-rounder.

Though three starts with Jones, the Patriots were 1-2 to start the season with the Alabama product having tallied 786 yards passing, two touchdowns and five interceptions.