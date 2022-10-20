Debate between Patriots' Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe not as close as it appears

The other area where the coaching staff has proven to be resourceful and smart is how often they're using max protection with Zappe. The Patriots have used 7 or more blockers on nearly 14 percent of dropbacks in last two weeks, versus less than 4 percent with Jones at the helm, per PFF. And spreading defenses out is not something that's happening nearly as much on Zappe's watch, either. The Pats have used 5 blockers on 51.7 percent of pass plays for the rookie, while the number was 81.1 percent for Jones. So, it's clear they're being careful with how much they expose Zappe, something they weren't worried about as much with Jones -- though maybe they should have been. Amid the play calls and overall mediocre work from the offensive line early in the season, the former Alabama star was pressured on nearly 18 percent of his pass attempts (versus 10.5% for Zappe in his starts). Did that help create some ball security issues that have popped up for Jones (5 interceptions and a fumble)? That argument could be made. As for Zappe, he's thrown only one interception, but he has put the ball on the ground (3 fumbles) and struggled to finish the game Sunday versus the Browns.

Up 24-9 in the fourth quarter, Zappe took a regrettable intentional grounding penalty, which pushed the Pats back 16 yards and led to a rare Nick Folk field goal miss. During New England's next offensive series, with the score now 24-15, he took a second down sack and then got a throw batted back at him, which he caught for a 6-yard loss. Only a muffed punt returned momentum and secured a victory but in his two starts, Zappe has never found himself trailing. Jones, on the other hand, played catchup quite a bit in Weeks 1 and 3 against defenses that are ranked significantly higher in DVOA than those the Pats faced in Zappe's starts (the Lions and Browns). Detroit was ranked 32nd at the time the two teams played. Cleveland ranked 31st.

"I think he does a really good job for us and is doing what is asked of him," said center David Andrews after the Browns game, when asked about Zappe.