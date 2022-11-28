Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 05:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

Following Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars, a Twitter user tagged Jackson in a post that said: "someone asking for over $250 million guaranteed like [Jackson] ... games like this should not come down to [kicker Justin Tucker]," adding, "let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team."

Jackson responded in a message with profane and demeaning language.

Jackson deleted his response later Sunday night, and Harbaugh said he discussed the matter with the quarterback on Monday morning. Harbaugh also said that he urges his players to stay off of social media in the immediate hours after a game -- especially after losses.

"I just talk to these guys, we talk a lot about football, but we also talk a little about that stuff, too, what goes on in terms of media and everything," Harbaugh said. "Really just beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss. It's never going to be positive, it's not going to be a nice place. I think that's kind of reflected in Lamar's response because what he said was just so out of character for him. That's not the way he speaks. That's not the way he talks. That's not the words he ever uses. I've never heard him say things like that before. … I'm sure he's frustrated, just like we all are. That's just a place you don't want to live right after a game. I know he understands that."

Harbaugh added: "Lamar Jackson, you've been around him. He's got one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know. You all have seen him. The way he treats people. The way he treats kids. The way he treats the media. He's also one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. So those kind of conversations, he takes very seriously. So he gets trapped sometimes by someone that's baiting him just a little bit, and you can't live there. It's not important.

"I think that's not a place he wants to be in, and certainly not the things he wants to say."

On Monday morning, Jackson tweeted at a beat reporter who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com and wrote the initial article on Jackson's since-deleted tweet.

"This is Defamation of my character," Jackson wrote, "because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone's Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching…"

Sunday's loss snapped the Ravens' four-game winning streak and saw Baltimore struggle to finish drives against a less-than-stellar Jaguars defense. The Ravens went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, settling for field goals on their first three trips inside the Jacksonville 20.

Jackson went 16 of 32 for 254 yards with one touchdown in addition to an additional 89 yards on the ground.

The Ravens host the 3-8 Broncos next Sunday.

Related Content

news

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had no true update beyond that.

news

Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster

The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

news

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Benagls wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence 'was lights out' in comeback win over Ravens

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Ravens, and coach Doug Pederson came away praising the former No. 1 overall pick.

news

Jalen Hurts: Breaking Michael Vick's Eagles QB rushing record 'means everything' to me

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put up a record performance with his legs in Sunday night's 40-33 victory over the Packers. Hurts dashed for 157 yards on 17 carries and added 153 passing yards and two TDs through the air.

news

Tom Brady suffers first career loss when leading by seven points in final minute of fourth quarter

Tom Brady experienced another first in his illustrious 23-year NFL career on Sunday. Unfortunately, this time it was one he'd rather have avoided.

news

Brandon Staley on Chargers' two-point conversion for win over Cardinals: 'Smooth like chocolate milk'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley described the team's two-point conversion for the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE