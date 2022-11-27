Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami

Around the NFL

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday.

Police added Beckham was not detained nor cited, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Police said in a statement on Sunday that the flight crew was concerned for a passenger, identified as Beckham, after they attempted to wake him to fasten his seatbelt, and Beckham "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure."

"Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue," police said in a statement. "Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements."

American Airlines released the following statement:

"American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:45 a.m. local time."

Beckham appeared to reference the incident in a series of tweets on Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Beckham planned to begin his free-agent visits later this week.

Beckham is slated to visit the Giants (the team who drafted him in the first round in 2014) on Thursday and Friday. He then plans to visit the Cowboys on Dec. 5 and later will meet with the Bills.

Beckham is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

