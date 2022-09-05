Around the NFL

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Published: Sep 05, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jets are not rushing Zach Wilson back to the field, but he still might return in time for Week 1 anyway.

Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday. Saleh added he will make a final decision on the Week 1 starter on Wednesday.

Wilson underwent successful knee surgery on Aug. 16, leaving him with what was described as an outside shot at playing in Week 1. Saleh maintained the Jets would give Wilson as much time as he needed, leaving the franchise in the hands of Joe Flacco until the youngster could return at 100 percent.

"We have all the faith in the world in Joe," Saleh said in mid-August.

He might not need that faith for long.

The Wednesday deadline creates a short window for Wilson to return in time for Sunday, considering he is coming off a knee surgery that happened less than three weeks ago. A workout is not quite the same as a practice, but it is a positive step. And at the very least, it's a good sign that Wilson will be back before long.

We can pencil in Flacco for now, but keep that eraser nearby. Wednesday could produce a lineup change and put Wilson back in the spotlight.

Related Content

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that assistant coach Mike Kafka will call plays this season.

news

Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery

The Saints received good news following Trevor Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Former Eagles, Bears OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen not focused on what ifs ahead of 2022 season: 'You can't live looking in the past'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen intends to stay focused on the task at hand rather than last season's shortcomings while witnessing the Los Angeles Rams raise their championship banner in Thursday's season opener.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE