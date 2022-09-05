Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

The Jets are not rushing Zach Wilson back to the field, but he still might return in time for Week 1 anyway.

Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday. Saleh added he will make a final decision on the Week 1 starter on Wednesday.

Wilson underwent successful knee surgery on Aug. 16, leaving him with what was described as an outside shot at playing in Week 1. Saleh maintained the Jets would give Wilson as much time as he needed, leaving the franchise in the hands of Joe Flacco until the youngster could return at 100 percent.

"We have all the faith in the world in Joe," Saleh said in mid-August.

He might not need that faith for long.

The Wednesday deadline creates a short window for Wilson to return in time for Sunday, considering he is coming off a knee surgery that happened less than three weeks ago. A workout is not quite the same as a practice, but it is a positive step. And at the very least, it's a good sign that Wilson will be back before long.