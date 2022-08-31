Shaquille Leonard (back) returns to Colts practice after missing training camp

Wednesday's development is the latest great news for Leonard, who is returning from offseason back surgery and scored a victory when the Colts activated him from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday ahead of the final cutdown deadline. With this activation, Leonard also avoided being placed on the reserve/PUP list, which would have cost him the first four games of the 2022 season. It remains to be seen, however, if Leonard will be ready to go come the Colts' regular-season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.