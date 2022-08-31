Shaquille Leonard (back) returns to Colts practice after missing training camp

The player formerly known as Darius is trending toward a positive start to the 2022 season.
Shaquille Leonard is participating in the Colts' Wednesday practice, per multiple reporters on the scene in Indianapolis.
Wednesday's development is the latest great news for Leonard, who is returning from offseason back surgery and scored a victory when the Colts activated him from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday ahead of the final cutdown deadline. With this activation, Leonard also avoided being placed on the reserve/PUP list, which would have cost him the first four games of the 2022 season. It remains to be seen, however, if Leonard will be ready to go come the Colts' regular-season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.
Leonard has been on the mend for all of training camp, but the Colts don't need him to prove his worth. The four-time All-Pro is a key part of a Colts team that intends to return to the top of the AFC South and correct the mistakes that cost them a playoff berth in 2021.
