2022 NFL International Player Pathway program: 13 athletes from nine countries selected

Notable International Player Pathway program participants currently on NFL rosters:

Jakob Johnson, fullback (Germany), New England Patriots

Johnson began his football career during his youth in his hometown of Stuttgart, Germany, playing for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League before moving to Jacksonville, Florida. He played one season of high school football in the United States and was recruited to continue his career at the University of Tennessee. Johnson returned to the Scorpions in 2018. He was then assigned to the New England Patriots through the International Player Pathway program in 2019. In the case of Johnson, the Patriots elected to forgo the international player practice squad exemption and signed him as a regular member of their practice squad, which gave them the option of promoting him. He was signed to the Patriots' active roster on September 21, 2019. Johnson appeared in four regular season games in 2019 with three starts and made his first career reception for five yards in Week 5. He remained with New England for the 2020 season and played all 16 games with 11 starts at fullback and scored his first career touchdown in Week 2. The touchdown catch was the first regular season touchdown scored by an International Pathway program participant. Johnson was re-signed by the Patriots for the 2021 season and played in all 17 games with six starts. He remains a key part of New England's run-game, recording over 1,000 career snaps.

Jordan Mailata, tackle (Australia), Philadelphia Eagles

In 2017, Mailata participated in the International Player Pathway program and trained at IMG Academy. The Samoan-born Australian former professional rugby league player for the South Sydney Rabbitohs was then drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles (thereby making him ineligible for the International Player Pathway program), becoming the youngest player on the Eagles' roster. After spending the 2018 and 2019 season on injured reserve and the practice squad, Mailata enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign with starts at both left and right tackle. He paved the way for an offense that ranked third in rushing average (5.0 yards per rush) and ninth in rushing yards per game (126.7). Following the 2020 season, Mailata was named a starting left tackle and signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Eagles. In 2021, Mailata started all 14 games he played in and eclipsed 1,000 career snaps.

Efe Obada, defensive end (UK), Buffalo Bills

Obada was raised in London after arriving from the Netherlands at age 10. He signed as a free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 after playing only five games of amateur football with the London Warriors. After a preseason and practice squad stint with the Cowboys, Obada spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons before joining the Carolina Panthers practice squad as part of the 2017 International Player Pathway program. In 2018, ​Obada become the first player from the NFL International Pathway program to make a 53-man roster and also played in his first regular season game (Week 3, 2018), earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his one-sack, one-interception performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. After recording 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 42 games (2017-2020) with the Panthers, Obada joined the Bills as a free agent for the 2021 season. In 2021, Obada played in 10 games with one start, recording 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

Sammis Reyes, tight end (Chile), Washington Football Team