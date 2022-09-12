Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and will miss some time, per a source informed of the injury.
Pelissero added that there is optimism that it's not a major injury.
Godwin is coming off a torn ACL suffered late last season. Pelissero noted that the restructured knee came out clean, leading to the optimism the wideout will only miss a few weeks. But given that he's freshly back from a significant injury, the Bucs could take a more cautious approach with Godwin.
Godwin caught three passes for 35 yards in 19 plays before straining the hamstring Sunday.
The wideout's absence for a few weeks underscores the offseason addition of Julio Jones, who showed Sunday night he can still beat corners deep. Free-agent signee Russell Gage should also play a boosted role out of the slot alongside Mike Evans.
The Bucs play at New Orleans and home against the Packers and Chiefs the next three weeks. Those games could be massive for playoff positioning down the stretch. Tom Brady and Co. will have to improve upon their Week 1 output sans Godwin for a least a few games.