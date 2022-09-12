Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and will miss some time, per a source informed of the injury.

Pelissero added that there is optimism that it's not a major injury.

Godwin is coming off a torn ACL suffered late last season. Pelissero noted that the restructured knee came out clean, leading to the optimism the wideout will only miss a few weeks. But given that he's freshly back from a significant injury, the Bucs could take a more cautious approach with Godwin.

Godwin caught three passes for 35 yards in 19 plays before straining the hamstring Sunday.

The wideout's absence for a few weeks underscores the offseason addition of Julio Jones, who showed Sunday night he can still beat corners deep. Free-agent signee Russell Gage should also play a boosted role out of the slot alongside Mike Evans.