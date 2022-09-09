Rams HC Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

On Thursday night, Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't have quite as extraordinary a showing as Manning all those years ago, but he still ran -- and passed -- roughshod over the Rams. Allen turned in his 21st career game in which he passed and rushed for a touchdown, tallying four total scores on the evening. Buffalo racked up 413 yards, scored 21 straight second-half points to end the game and didn't punt all evening.

Meanwhile, the Rams offense mustered just 243 yards and never got in sync, turning it over three times and allowing seven sacks. Adding to the puzzlement was that running back Cam Akers had just three carries for zero yards and prized offseason acquisition Allen Robinson had only one catch on two targets.

"Yeah, we just didn't get in much of a rhythm tonight, so it was tough to get anything," McVay said. "I'd like to get Allen more involved, I'd like to get a lot more guys involved. Overall, it was just a tough night for us."

There's nary a reason to panic for a team after just one loss, of course.

Nonetheless, this is unexplored territory for McVay and the Rams. He dropped to 5-1 in season openers and is astonishingly below .500 for the first time in his already stellar career.

However, as is accustomed, McVay put the accountability of the loss upon his shoulders.

"The bottom line is, I didn't do a good enough job at getting us ready to go to our capabilities," McVay said. "I have total belief and confidence in what we can do moving forward, whether we won tonight or whether we had a humbling experience like this, we've got 16 games guaranteed left. We're going to dust ourselves off, we're going to look ourselves in the mirror, we're going to be accountable to the things that we all can do better within the framework of our roles, and we're going to move forward the right way. And that's all I know how to do."